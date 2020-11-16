SASKATOON -- When Saskatoon’s new city council sits for the first time, it will be in an upgraded council chambers.

This past fall, council chambers underwent renovations to improve its function and accessibility, the city said in a news release.

Improvements include audio visual upgrades to improve video and audio of council meetings; changes to room configuration to improve accessibility and enable physical distancing; a new space for media; new paint, carpeting and gallery seating.

Council chambers has not seen this level of renovation since 1981, the city said.

The move to largely virtual gatherings during the pandemic, and the suspension of council activities during the election period, presented an opportunity to undertake this work this fall, according to the city.