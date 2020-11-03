SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says advance polls were busy for the first three days of early voting in the civic election.

In a news release, the city says nearly 600 voters visited Saskatoon’s first-ever drive-thru voting location, and nearly 10,000 voters attended advance poll locations. Advance polls continue to run through Thursday.

The City also wants residents to know it is working to complete the processing of ‘unprecedented and amazing demand for mail-in ballots.’

“The provincial law for municipal elections states that to be counted, mail-in ballots must be received at the election office before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day,” the City said in a news release. “Voters who receive their mail-in ballot package on or after November 2, given the uncertainty of mailing times, should plan to drop it off in-person or have a designate drop it off for them.“

The City says four additional locations will be available for mail-in ballots to be returned starting Wednesday, November 4th.

November 4 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Election Office, (226 Cardinal Crescent) 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Lakewood Civic Centre

Cosmo Civic Centre

Lawson Civic Centre

Shaw Civic Centre November 5 8:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m. Election Office, (226 Cardinal Crescent) 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Lakewood Civic Centre

Cosmo Civic Centre

Lawson Civic Centre

Shaw Civic Centre November 6 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Election Office, (226 Cardinal Crescent) 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Lakewood Civic Centre

Lawson Civic Centre

Shaw Civic Centre November 7 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Lakewood Civic Centre

Lawson Civic Centre

Shaw Civic Centre 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Cosmo Civic Centre November 8 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Lakewood Civic Centre

Cosmo Civic Centre

Lawson Civic Centre 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Shaw Civic Centre November 9 (Election Day) 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Election Office, (226 Cardinal Crescent) 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Lakewood Civic Centre

Cosmo Civic Centre

Lawson Civic Centre

Shaw Civic Centre

Mail-in ballots cannot be dropped off at advance poll locations, only at the designated mail-in ballot locations.