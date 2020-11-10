SASKATOON -- Incumbent mayoral candidate Charlie Clark said the announcement to postpone Monday’s civic election came so late in the day because the election office wanted to make sure all votes that were cast on Monday would be counted.

The provincial government gave municipalities the option to postpone elections in light of the road conditions facing voters. Saskatoon did not do so until 4:45 p.m.

Clark said the ministerial order came when the polling stations in Saskatoon were already open and some ballots had been cast.

“The option in the morning was to postpone and negate all the ballots that had been cast and there wasn’t an option to simply extend so negotiations had to happen and that’s what caused the delay,” Clark said.

The election has been postponed to Nov. 13. The city’s election office said polling stations will be set up in shopping centres and city leisure centres across Saskatoon, similar to the advance polls.

Mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff said he was getting calls and texts from supporters concerned they would not be able to vote following the weekend snowstorms that left people stranded.

Tarasoff said the decision came too late in the day.

“They have all the information in front of them to make the proper decision and they stalled because they are scared to. Swift Current didn’t stall,” Tarasoff said.

“The premier gave all the latitude even with the polls open, you can close them and you can have it another day so that should have been a pretty good indicator that ‘hey, we can stop this madness right now.’”

Tarasoff also criticized the city’s messaging following the storm, noting how city officials urged residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel, while telling people to go out and vote.

“We should not be risking people’s lives for an election like this,” he said.

“We don’t need people’s cars stuck in the streets when we can’t get fire trucks and ambulances to people. We have to understand that there are real reasons to keep the streets clear when they call for that.”

Mayoral candidate Zubair Sheikh said he believes the city’s election office could have postponed the civic election ahead of the polling stations opening Monday morning.

By Sunday evening, it was clear to him that the road would be treacherous the following morning.

Even with the election now set for Nov. 13 he’s concerned about the roadways as well as the limited number of places to vote.

“They should have gone much further down to the end of the month or something so we have a much better situation for everybody to come out and vote,” Sheikh said.

“Five to six locations are not going to be enough, I believe they should increase up to 20-25 different locations and utilize places of worship.”

“That’s going to be an issue, there will be long lineups.”