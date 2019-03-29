

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon is expected to heat up in the coming years.

A report by a city committee suggests the average annual temperature in the city will rise by 7 C by the year 2100.

The report says in addition to warmer temperatures, Saskatoon will see a 12 per cent increase in precipitation, mostly in the form of rain.

It says the biggest risks to Saskatoon will be the increasing demand for water, heat stress on people, plants and animals, and more pests.

The report also shows the number of extreme cold days will fall and the city won’t see as much frost.

The findings are based on the status quo of current levels of climate change.