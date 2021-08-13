SASKATOON -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon has climbed steeply over the past week.

As of Thursday's update to the province's COVID-19 totals, the Saskatoon area had 189 reported active cases.

A week prior on Aug. 5, the number of reported active cases sat at 95.

The change represents a roughly 99 per cent change in cases.

On Aug. 6, the Saskatoon area began leading the province in active cases.

The change marked the first time the Saskatoon area led the province in active cases in nearly a month.

The last time was on July 19, with 54 active cases in the city.

There were 793 active cases reported across the province on Thursday.