SASKATOON -- Saskatoon's active COVID-19 count sits at 1,261 after the province announced 112 new infections in the city over the weekend.

On Saturday the Saskatchewan Health Authority reported 252 new cases of the virus alongside 218 recoveries. Saskatchewan reported another 226 cases and 105 recoveries on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 112 new infections were reported in Saskatoon, along with two more deaths reported on Saturday.

The province currently has 3,880 active cases of the virus. This comes as further restrictions took effect on Saturday, closing casinos and bingo halls and reducing capacity for personal service businesses.