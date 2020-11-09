SASKATOON -- In light of current road conditions, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) recommends people stay home and reschedule non-urgent appointments.

Roads clogged with snow from this weekend's blizzard are preventing many health care workers in Saskatoon from getting to work, the SHA said in a news release, adding it anticipates delays with home-care visits and other health care services.

The SHA is asking residents to refrain from travelling to non-urgent health-care appointments and procedures. The SHA said individuals should call to reschedule.

Saskatoon hospitals remain open for urgent and emergency care.