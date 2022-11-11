Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
It was the first time services were held at the centre since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service began at 10 a.m. and was streamed live on CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
SaskTel Centre Remembrance Day Service 2022. (Chad Hills/CTV News)
Older veterans and younger soldiers currently serving delivered messages via video to the six-thousand people gathered for the service.
The parade started around 10:30 a.m.
Saskatoon Concert Band and Salvation Army Band opened the service by playing the national anthem at 10:48 a.m.
Padre Ivan Nahachewsky began by acknowledging they were on Treaty 6 territory.
The 'Hymn of Remembrance was led by the Salvation Army Band, followed by a Hebrew scripture reading.
Just before 11 a.m., the song 'Let there be peace on Earth' was sung.
Chimes sounded at 11:03 followed by 'The Last Post'. Bagpipes were played to break the silence.
'For the Fallen', a poem by Laurence Binyon, was read and a member of the Sikh community read the prayer for the country.
A prayer for world peace was offered by a representative of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association. He offered a prayer to the Creator in Cree.
An Anglican minister offered the next prayer, reflecting on peace.
Official wreaths were laid beginning with Silver Cross mother Judith Budd, the mother of Cpl. Shane Keating who died in Sept. 2006 while on duty in Afghanistan.
Silver Cross mother Judith Budd, the mother of Cpl. Shane Keating who died in Sept. 2006 while on duty in Afghanistan, laid a wreath at the service. (CTV News)
A wreath was laid for the Government of Canada by MP Cory Tochor while MLA Don Morgan represented the provincial government.
City of Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark also laid a wreath.
A tribute to the wounded was read, followed by 'In Flander’s Field' as the Metis song 'The Warriors Lament' was played.
'O God Our Help in Ages Past' was played by the Salvation Army Band.
Final remarks and benediction were given at 11:35 a.m.
'God Save the King' marked the end of the service.
The service in Saskatoon has been dubbed Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day ceremony.
It was the 91st service in Saskatoon.
Free bus service to and from SaskTel Centre was offered from downtown, Market Mall and Centre Mall.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp
A young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp -- including jumping out a third-story window -- before being rescued by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man, prosecutors in Seattle said.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
RSV treatment: What is palivizumab and are scientists close to creating a vaccine?
Children across the country are fighting a respiratory illness that has no vaccine — yet. CTVNews.ca brings you what we know about current, and potential future, treatments for RSV.
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on 'Batman: The Animated Series' was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66.
Youth hockey doctor charged in multiple sex assault cases
A doctor who police say has spent two decades providing medical assistance to youth hockey teams in Michigan and Minnesota has been charged after patients in the Detroit area accused him of sexual assault.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Gallagher, watermelon smashing comedian, dies at 76 in California
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-'em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76.
Ukraine's ambassador thanks Canadians for support, as demonstrated in Nanos poll
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada thanked Canadians for supporting the country in the nine months since Russia invaded.
Regina
-
Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina
Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
Residents pay tribute to soldiers during Remembrance Day ceremony at Cenotaph
Dozens of people gathered at The Cenotaph in Victoria Park Friday morning to remember and pay respect to those who fought for our freedom.
-
'Their time to shine': Regina Thunder ready for junior football national championship
The Regina Thunder are preparing to meet with the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Junior Football League’s (CJFL) 114th Canadian Bowl game Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
-
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
-
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Calgary
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.
-
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
-
Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
-
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.
Toronto
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
-
SickKids to limit surgeries in attempt to preserve critical care capacity
The Hospital for Sick Children says that it will be putting some surgical procedures on hold in an attempt to 'preserve critical care capacity' amid a significant rise in patient volumes.
-
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
Ottawa
-
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
-
Stories from Ottawa's Remembrance Day ceremony
For many of the thousands gathered around the National War Memorial Friday, being there for the country's largest Remembrance Day ceremony was personal.
-
Daniel Alfredsson on Ryan Reynolds' interest in buying Senators: 'It's fabulous'
Poised to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame next week, Ottawa Senators icon Daniel Alfredsson was asked Friday about Canadian movie star Ryan Reynolds publicly stating he's keen to buy a piece of the franchise.
Vancouver
-
Lest we forget: Thousands gather for Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday for the city's first public Remembrance Day ceremony since 2019, paying their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
-
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
-
Burnaby RCMP seek 'person of interest' after man allegedly exposed himself near school
Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in an alleged indecent exposure incident near a school Thursday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four injured in shooting near Laval college, school in lockdown
Four people were injured and sent to hospital after a shooting near the College Montmorency in Laval, police say. Police have set up a perimeter around the school, which is in a lockdown as officers search for a suspect.
-
Man, 19, facing charges after lockdown at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. college
Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was arrested Friday wearing a bulletproof vest at a junior college south of Montreal. The CEGEP de Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu quickly went into lockdown after police received a 911 call for a man behaving in a "suspicious" way around 9 a.m., sending some students into a panic and heavily armed officers securing a perimeter around the facility.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
Vancouver Island
-
'Extremely disrespectful': Man arrested after brief disruption at Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony
Police in B.C.'s capital arrested a man who briefly interrupted the Remembrance Day service at the provincial legislature Friday morning.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital after 'dooring' incident involving Victoria police officer
Victoria police are investigating after one of their officers opened the door of his parked cruiser into a passing cyclist, knocking the rider to the ground and sending him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
B.C. premier marks Remembrance Day at small ceremony away from Victoria
In one of his final public appearances as British Columbia's premier, John Horgan attended a small Remembrance Day ceremony in Sooke, B.C., on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Medal mystery: Moncton man finds First World War medal in empty lot
Stephen Kellar made the discovery of a lifetime on Saturday -- and then gave it away. He eventually found out it was the Silver Memorial Cross from the youngest New Brunswick soldier killed during active duty in the First World War.
Northern Ontario
-
Freezing rain causing trees to fall and water levels to rise in Timmins
People in Timmins are in cleanup mode and it's got nothing to do with snow. Timmins Tree Service has received dozens of calls to clean up fallen trees.
-
Sudbury company sells wildflower seeds that help with mine reclamation efforts
A Sudbury business is growing and distributing perennial wildflower seeds for companies looking for ways to re-green mining sites as part of remediation efforts.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held across the north
Here is a look at Remembrance Day activities around the north and how to watch the ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
London
-
Dash cam video captures car flipping over after rear-ending taxi in London, Ont.
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
-
London, Ont. honours veterans past and present in Remembrance Day ceremony
For the first time in three years, London’s Remembrance Day ceremony was open to the public without COVID-19 restrictions. On Friday, the Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the London Cenotaph in Victoria Park, and thousands made their way downtown to pay tribute to those who served and continue to serve our country.
-
Western University students concerned over possible walkout by their professors
Some students at Western University are expressing concern about a possible disruption to their school year. The concerns come as talks come down to the wire between the faculty association and the institution, with faculty being poised to strike Tuesday if a deal is not reached before then.