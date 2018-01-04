

CTV Saskatoon





Emergency crews are on scene at the Best Asia Buffet restaurant on Circle Drive East trying to contain flooding in the building.

Water could be seen flowing into the parking lot. The restaurant’s owner was on scene, but didn’t wish to speak.

Crews have not said what led to the flooding. No one was inside at the time.

The building is under construction following a fire in October that led to extensive damage. Best Asia Buffet has been closed since the fire.