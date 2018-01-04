Saskatoon restaurant hit by flooding three months after fire
Water flooding out of the Best Asia Buffet on Jan. 4, 2018.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 8:19AM CST
Emergency crews are on scene at the Best Asia Buffet restaurant on Circle Drive East trying to contain flooding in the building.
Water could be seen flowing into the parking lot. The restaurant’s owner was on scene, but didn’t wish to speak.
Crews have not said what led to the flooding. No one was inside at the time.
The building is under construction following a fire in October that led to extensive damage. Best Asia Buffet has been closed since the fire.
More Stories
- Police on scene of crash involving pedestrian, drivers encouraged to use other routes
- Riders release QB Kevin Glenn
- Saskatoon restaurant hit by flooding three months after fire
- Crews battle early-morning blaze at Saskatoon home
- Dangerous driving leads to arrest
- Record-setting season for Operation Red Nose in Saskatoon 1
- Snowy owl hit by car receiving treatment in Regina 1
- Bank of Canada estimates 60,000 fewer jobs due to minimum wage increases