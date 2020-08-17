SASKATOON -- People who are renting in Saskatoon aren’t paying as much compared to other Canadian cities, according to a new report.

PadMapper, a property retail website, released its National Rent Report for August that analyzed hundreds of thousands of listings last month to examine average rent prices in the country’s 24 largest cities.

The report found Saskatoon ranked as the 23rd most expensive city to rent in the county last month.

Rent for one bedroom apartments in Saskatoon dropped 2.2 per cent from last month to $890, while two bedrooms fell 4.6 per cent to $1,040, the report said.

Meanwhile, Regina is just above Saskatoon at 22nd most expensive to rent.

The report shows the average cost to rent a one bedroom in Regina is $900 while two bedrooms is $1,050.

The five most expensive markets are Toronto, Vancouver, Burnaby, Barrie, and Victoria, the report found.

The report also said that the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing demand for rentals away from big, expensive cities to more affordable, satellite ones that are only a short commute from the large centres.