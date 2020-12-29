SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding drive-thru testing hours in Regina and Saskatoon.

Effective Jan. 2, the Saskatoon site at 3630 Thatcher Avenue will be open seven days a week, according to a news release.

Its hours will be:

Monday - Friday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Regina site at the International Trade Centre will have expanded hours, opening each day at 11:30 a.m.

Sites are also open in Prince Albert and Yorkton.

A referral is not required for a drive-thru test, though people must wear a mask and show a health card or alternate government-issued identification.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have modified their hours for the holiday season.