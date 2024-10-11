Saskatoon Public Library to host civic election forums for all 10 Wards

As Saskatoon prepares for the civic election on Nov. 13, the Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is stepping up to connect residents with their aspiring representatives.

In partnership with the Social Action Council of Saskatoon Unitarians, SPL is hosting election forums for all 10 wards.

“The events are forums and not debates, providing an opportunity for residents to hear the views of each candidate,” SPL said in a news release on Friday.

The forums are scheduled over 10 days, starting on Monday, Oct. 21.

The events will take place at 7 p.m. across various Saskatoon locations, including Alice Turner Library, Station 20 West, Cosmo Civic Centre, Rusty Macdonald Library, Frances Morrison Central Library, and Cliff Wright Library.

SPL says candidates in Wards 9 and 10 have already won their seats by acclamation, but will still be hosting town hall-style meetings to meet with and answer questions from the public.

Candidate nominations closed on Wednesday, and prospective councillors had until Thursday to drop out of the race.

There are five candidates campaigning for mayor and an additional 40 candidates running for various wards. Ward 8 leads the way with eight candidates in the race for that seat.

Including public and separate school board trustees, there were just over 60 candidates in 2020. This year, that number has jumped to 93.

You can find a complete candidate list here.