    • Sask. company fined $70,000 after worker seriously injured

    (Shutterstock) (Shutterstock)
    A Saskatoon-based company was hit with a $70,000 fine this month for a 2022 incident where a worker was seriously injured after falling from a scaffold.

    Denovo Window & Door Inc. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Oct. 2 to a violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, according to a Government of Saskatchewan news release.

    The company was fined $50,000, plus a $20,000 surcharge, for a total of $70,000.

    The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Nov. 15, 2022. The court found the worker was not using a fall protection system, and it's up to the employer to make sure its staff are using harnesses when working in an area where a fall could result in serious injury.

    The province says three other charges against the company were withdrawn.

