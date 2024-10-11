Saskatchewan NDP releases $3.65 billion campaign platform

The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.

Leader Carla Beck revealed the fully costed plan, which totals $3.65 billion in spending over the next four years. Beck says the plan offers Saskatchewanians the change they need right now.

"Saskatchewan. I know that you're looking for change, and we're here to deliver that change, that bright future that we all want for our families and for our province," Beck said Friday morning in Saskatoon.

The plan includes many previously announced commitments, like removing the provincial sales tax from children’s clothing and groceries, suspending the gas tax for six months and a plan to build more schools.

Despite some of these promises and tax breaks over the next four years, Beck anticipates a surplus budget by the fourth year of her first term, if her party is able to win a majority government.

"It's a plan to ensure that this economy is growing and thriving across all sectors," Beck said.

"There is opportunity in this province being left on the table. This is a plan to kickstart the economy and to ensure that there are good jobs, economic growth in all sectors (and) all areas of this province."

Beck said the information draws upon the provincial government's 2024-25 first quarter budget update and the 2023-24 audited financial statements for actuals and forecasts, as well as projected growth over the next four years.

Former NDP deputy minister of finance and current senior advisor Ron Styles helped crunch the numbers.

The figures published in the platform show a $163.7-million deficit in 2025-26, an $83.2-million deficit in 2026-27, a $40.4-million deficit in 2027-28, and then a $57.1-million surplus in 2028-29.

Beck spent much of her time talking about healthcare on Friday, where her party plans to spend $1.1 billion. Beck has pledged to staff and train more healthcare professionals and increase access to emergency services, all while listening to local voices — something she says the Saskatchewan Party has failed to do in recent years.

"I'm under no illusions that there's a magic wand that's going to fix this, but I do know that our health care system is worth saving," she said. "It's worth improving, and it's worth a government that is going to dig in with those on the front line and actually deliver results."

The platform includes $2 billion in spending for education. The NDP wants to hire more teachers and professionals, reduce class sizes and increase a variety of classroom supports. The party also plans on building new schools which have previously been committed to.

Beck said she would like to strengthen the economy by implementing a Hire Saskatchewan plan that prioritizes using Saskatchewan workers and companies to build and maintain public infrastructure projects.

Her economic plan includes providing a PST rebate on construction costs for facilities processing resources in the province, freezing the small business tax at one per cent and increasing funding for short term training programs.

Support for rural communities was included, with plans to expand broadband internet connections and rural cellphone service, create a grant program for rural rinks and halls and limit illegal foreign farmland ownership.

Beck plans to develop a wetlands conservation policy and a wildfire strategy, as well as an opportunity to expand green energy projects.

Other initiatives include commitments to environmental sustainability, truth and reconciliation and government accountability.

The platform lays out a commitment to working with First Nations and Métis leaders to implement the Calls to Action and Calls to Justice that are within provincial jurisdiction, as well as ensuring northern Saskatchewan residents are full partners and restoring a physical presence in northern areas.

As for accountability, the platform vows to strengthen legislation on lobbying and conflicts of interest, and ban union, corporate and out-of-province political donations.

Beck reiterated the plan is about including and working with the people of Saskatchewan.

"It really is a plan that's been built with the people of this province, working with those on the front line, working with industry, working with businesses, and not just in a select few rooms, which is something we often see from the current Sask. Party government," Beck said.