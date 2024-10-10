Saskatoon votes: Who's running in the civic election?

SASKATOON
    Saskatoon's civic election is inching closer, as candidates are now finalized ahead of voting day on Nov. 13.

    The nomination period ended Wednesday, but councillors had until Thursday afternoon to drop out of the race.

    Returning officer Shellie Bryant says now that nominations have closed, the hard work continues with mail-in ballot applications due by Oct. 15 and advanced polls beginning across the city on Nov. 1.

    "Now is what we call crunch time. We’re, I think, 33, 34 days away from the actual election. We've got advance polls coming up on November 1st … we're in the process of training all the workers right now this week, next week and the week after," she said. "So yeah, it's go time."

    Saskatoon is set for plenty of change for the 2024 election. This is the first election since 1988 with an open seat for mayor, after Charlie Clark followed Cliff Wright in not seeking re-election while in office, and there will be at least four new faces on council, with many councillors deciding not to run again.

    Hilary Gough, David Kirton, Mairin Loewen and Sarina Gersher all decided not to seek re-election, and Cynthia Block has left Ward 6 an open race as she vies for the mayor's chair.

    In the midst of this dramatic turnover, Councillors Bev Dubois and Zach Jeffries will be back on council after running unopposed this time around.

    There are five candidates campaigning for mayor and an additional 40 candidates running for various wards. Ward 8 leads the way with eight candidates in the race for that seat.

    Including public and separate school board trustees, Bryant says there were just over 60 candidates in 2020. This year, that number has jumped to 93.

    "It's a lot of candidates," Bryant said. "So it's a good selection for people to choose."

    As Bryant and her staff test equipment and ramp up efforts, the next milestone for voters is the advance polls, which run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., with one location in each ward across the city. Voting day is on Nov. 13.

    Here are all the candidates running in the 2024 civic election as of Thursday afternoon:

    Mayor:

    Don Atchison

    Cynthia Block

    Mike Harder

    Cary Tarasoff

    Gordon Wyant

     

    City Councillor – Ward 1:

    Kevin Boychuk

    Dallas Burnett

    Darren Hill

    Kathryn MacDonald

    Russel Nadin

     

    City Councillor – Ward 2:

    Franklin Arthurs

    Jean Beliveau

    Janna Horn

    Fraser Kent

    Karen Kobussen

    Senos Timon

     

    City Councillor – Ward 3:

    Devyn Gregoire

    Robert Pearce

    Mike San Miguel

     

    City Councillor – Ward 4:

    Troy Davies

    Courtney Saliken

    Numaan Shafqat

     

    City Councillor – Ward 5:

    Randy Donauer

    Kyla Kitzul

    Tyler Knihnitski

    Nick Prytula

    David Prokopchuk

     

    City Councillor – Ward 6:

    Terry Alm

    Tony Bassett

    Terry Hoknes

    Jasmin Parker

    Jonathan Naylor

     

    City Councillor – Ward 7:

    Edward Agbai

    Holly Kelleher

    Jamie Kirkpatrick

    Justin Wiens

     

    City Councillor – Ward 8:

    Darren Abrey

    Henry Tsz Lok Chan

    Scott Ford

    Prathamesh Kale

    Ron Mantyka

    Malvina Rapko

    Peggy Schmeiser

    Kevin Zarycki

     

    City Councillor – Ward 9:

    Bev Dubois

     

    City Councillor – Ward 10:

    Zach Jeffries

     

    Trustee – Separate School:

    J.R. (Ron) Boechler

    Diane Boyko

    Hudson Byblow

    Erik Carey

    Dana A. Case

    Michelle Christopher

    Tanya Clarke

    Kate Day (nee McGettigan)

    Brett Florizone

    Jacqueline Gress

    Kim Hoffart

    Tim Jelinski

    Chelsea Jukes

    Shane Keating

    Richard Kolla

    Erin Lockert

    Myron Luczka

    Annette Mireau

    Sandra Molyneux

    Eric Olauson

    Mike St. Amand

    Sharon Zakreski-Werbicki

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 1:

    Jennifer Barrett

    Tanya Napper

    Zach Nelson

    Palash Sanyal

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 2:

    Vernon J. Linklater

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 3:

    Donna Banks

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 4:

    Kim Stranden

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 5:

    Debbie Miket

    Darcy Overland

    Jennifer Scherman

    Mitchell Sepke

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 6:

    Kirk Jones

    Gretchen Peterson

    Doug Porteous

    Kath Stevenson

    Lia Storey-Gamble

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 7:

    Ross Tait

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 8:

    Connie Kocsis

    Lindsay Olver

    Anne-Marie Rollo

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 9:

    Robin Bellamy

    Kevin Schmidt

    Nadine Zettl

     

    Trustee – Public School – Ward 10:

    Angela Arneson 

