SASKATOON -- In-person classes are set to resume in Saskatoon public and Catholic schools Thursday, however, buses are cancelled for Saskatoon, Martensville and Warman.

Saskatoon public and Catholic school divisions said classes are scheduled to resume Nov. 12, but buses and taxis that drive students to school are cancelled, and parents will need to make alternate arrangements.

“All school buses operated by First Student, Hertz, and LP3 are cancelled, as well as all taxis that transport students to school,” the division said in a news release.

This decision was made due to the challenging conditions that remain on many residential streets, making it difficult for buses to navigate and creating potentially unsafe situations for students, the division.

The cancellation will last for the entire day. Families who rely on school buses or taxis are asked to find alternate transportation to school, according to the release.

Secondary students relying on city transit services are asked to check service alerts for potential disruptions in service.