SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Pride parade is taking place virtually Saturday for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

It will feature videos from local organizations and businesses, along with performances and occasional live spots with the hosts of the parade.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. Saturday and can be watched lived on the Saskatoon Pride Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Saskatoon Pride encourages people to connect with them throughout the event using the hashtag #yxepride.