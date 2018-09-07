

CTV Saskatoon





More than 60 Saskatoon Police Services officers, administrative staff and janitorial staff – even a police dog - are showing off their dancing skills in a music video.

“We released it this morning early and my socks were knocked off,” Insp. Randy Huisman said of the public reaction Friday.

The video, set to "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys, was inspired by a lip sync challenge that caught on south of the border. It’s a way to build community and it’s good for morale, Huisman said.

“A lot of our staff came down on their own time, annual leave, days off, to put this together because they were that interested in being a part of it.”

The department challenges their colleagues in Regina to show what they’ve got.