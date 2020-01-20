SASKATOON -- A 32-year-old man is facing charges following a report of a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Avenue B North around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Upon arrival they found a woman who was suffering from a non-life threatening injury. When they attempted to bring a male suspect into custody he became aggressive and caused damage to a wall in the home, police say.

Officers deployed a Taser twice before being able to arrest him.

Police say the suspect wasn’t hurt and is now facing a charge of domestic assault, assaulting a peace officer and breach of probation.

The incident will be reviewed in accordance with the police Taser policy.