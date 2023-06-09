Saskatoon police seize more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes in record bust

Saskatoon police have seized more than 900,000 illegal cigarettes a record-breaking investigation.

Police said they found the cigarettes in two homes as part of an investigation that started with a traffic stop.

A man was the focus of a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Kenderdine Road on Tuesday, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

“He was arrested without incident and a search of the vehicle found illegal tobacco products and articles consistent with trafficking inside,” police said.

Following the arrest, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 200 block of Epp Place, where police seized over 500,000 illegal cigarettes, $24,626, a 2010 Lexus RX350 and a 2010 Jeep Patriot, the release said.

Police said a second search warrant in the 100 block of Fairbrother Court on Wednesday turned up about 450,000 more cigarettes.

The 59-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges of trafficking in tobacco and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

“This is the largest seizure of illegal tobacco products made by the Saskatoon Police Service,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, SPS said.