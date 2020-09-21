SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public's help finding 46-year-old Tera Gulbranson.

She was last seen at a home on the 300 block of Camponi Place sometime around Sept. 16 to 17, police said in a news release.

There are concerns for her safety as she may be in a vulnerable state.

She is about five-foot-six and 200 pounds.

She has short, light brown hair which may be straight or wavy, blue eyes and her bottom teeth are crooked.

A 'tree of life' tattoo is visible on one wrist.

