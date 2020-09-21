Advertisement
Saskatoon police seek woman, 46, who may be vulnerable
Published Monday, September 21, 2020 11:30AM CST
Tera Gulbranson. (Saskatoon Police Service)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public's help finding 46-year-old Tera Gulbranson.
She was last seen at a home on the 300 block of Camponi Place sometime around Sept. 16 to 17, police said in a news release.
There are concerns for her safety as she may be in a vulnerable state.
She is about five-foot-six and 200 pounds.
She has short, light brown hair which may be straight or wavy, blue eyes and her bottom teeth are crooked.
A 'tree of life' tattoo is visible on one wrist.
