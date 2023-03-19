Saskatoon police seek tips in downtown stabbing

The Saskatoon police are asking the public for tips after a man was stabbed early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 1 a.m., according to a news release. When they arrived they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

Police said there was a verbal exchange between the suspect and the victim before he was stabbed, but investigators are unaware if they knew each other.

The victim was taken to hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information relevant to the assault is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.