SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly shot two men with a pellet gun.

Patrol members were dispatched around 6 p.m. Monday to the area of Avenue L South and 21st Street West, according to a news release.

They found two men with non-life threatening injuries who reported being shot at by a man with a pellet gun.

Police say the men were at a restaurant in the 1100 block of 22nd Street West.

An altercation reportedly took place between the suspect and victims outside of the restaurant, according to police.

Police say the suspect produced a pellet gun and shot the men multiple times as he fled on foot.

Medavie Health Services transported one man to hospital and treated the other on-scene.

The suspect is described as a slim, 18 or 19-year-old man with acne and light coloured eyes.

He was wearing a camouflage backpack at the time. The incident is not believed to be random, police say.