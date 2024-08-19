Saskatoon police say officers were assaulted at cruise weekend

The Saskatoon Police Service says its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend.

“Last night during cruise night a few drivers took it too far,” the police air support unit posted on X on Sunday morning, alongside images of the crowd on McCool Avenue, just off 8th Street East.

“When [the police airplane] spotted the activity and we took enforcement action, our officers were swarmed and assaulted. Everyone is ok but it was touch and go for a bit.”

But some car enthusiasts who witnessed the arrest felt the level of force from police was a bit excessive.

Siren Burton watched the event unfold, which she said was triggered when a teen did a burn out in the parking lot.

Burton says police moved in to arrest him and it escalated quickly.

“He tried to push one of the cops off him cause the way he was holding him, and then another cop threw him to the ground and then they started beating him,” she told CTV News.

She said several officers drew their guns, and the boy was Tased several times.

Burton shared video of the arrest on Facebook, which has sparked a debate about the use of violence to enforce summary conviction offences.

“They had no reason to Taser the kid, let alone pull guns on him,” Burton said.

“A ticket at most would have been fine … stunt driving receives a $580 penalty, 30 day vehicle impoundment and seven day licence suspension.”

CTV News has contacted Saskatoon police for more information about the arrest — including what charges were laid — and is awaiting a response.