Saskatoon police say officers were assaulted at cruise weekend
The Saskatoon Police Service says its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend.
“Last night during cruise night a few drivers took it too far,” the police air support unit posted on X on Sunday morning, alongside images of the crowd on McCool Avenue, just off 8th Street East.
“When [the police airplane] spotted the activity and we took enforcement action, our officers were swarmed and assaulted. Everyone is ok but it was touch and go for a bit.”
But some car enthusiasts who witnessed the arrest felt the level of force from police was a bit excessive.
Siren Burton watched the event unfold, which she said was triggered when a teen did a burn out in the parking lot.
Burton says police moved in to arrest him and it escalated quickly.
“He tried to push one of the cops off him cause the way he was holding him, and then another cop threw him to the ground and then they started beating him,” she told CTV News.
She said several officers drew their guns, and the boy was Tased several times.
Burton shared video of the arrest on Facebook, which has sparked a debate about the use of violence to enforce summary conviction offences.
“They had no reason to Taser the kid, let alone pull guns on him,” Burton said.
“A ticket at most would have been fine … stunt driving receives a $580 penalty, 30 day vehicle impoundment and seven day licence suspension.”
CTV News has contacted Saskatoon police for more information about the arrest — including what charges were laid — and is awaiting a response.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian among 6 missing after superyacht sinks in storm off Sicily; 1 dead
One man died and six people were missing, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, after a luxury yacht was struck by an unexpectedly violent storm and sank off Sicily early on Monday.
General Motors lays off over 1,000 salaried software, services employees
General Motors said Monday it is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
Canadian retail giant makes bid for 7-Eleven operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. could be on the verge of dominating the world's convenience store market after it offered to buy one of the sector's biggest players.
Canadian families will receive the next Canada Child Benefit payment soon. Here's when
Families can expect the next Canada Child Benefit payment to land in their bank accounts this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
In face of major rail strike deadline, minister says parties must 'do the hard work'
Labour Minister Steven Mackinnon is calling upon CN Rail, the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference to 'do the hard work necessary' to prevent a potential railway stoppage.
Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports
Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.
Philippines, China trade blame after vessels collide in South China Sea
The Philippines and China accused each other on Monday of ramming vessels and performing dangerous maneuvers in the South China Sea, the latest flare-up after the two nations agreed last month to try to manage disagreements at sea.
Hurricane Ernesto expected to bring big waves, heavy rain to Newfoundland
An Environment Canada meteorologist says Newfoundland is expected to see big waves and downpours starting today as Hurricane Ernesto makes its way through the region.
Montreal officials knew water main was 'vulnerable,' analysis still underway
Montreal officials are continuing their analysis to find out what led to a major water main break that caused immense flooding just under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina City Council set to revisit Dewdney Avenue name change recommendation
Regina City Council is expected to revisit the ongoing debate around renaming Dewdney Avenue at its meeting this week.
-
Inquest into 2023 death of Nicole Lafontaine set to begin in Regina
An inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, who fell from a fifth storey window at the Regina YWCA, is set to begin Monday morning.
-
Saskatchewan's Twilite Drive-in celebrates 70th anniversary
The Twilite Drive-in Theatre has been serving movie lovers for decades.
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged after blaze breaks out in Brandon hotel room
A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after damaging property and starting a fire at the Colonial Inn in Brandon, Man.
-
Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports
Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.
-
S'all good, man: Bob Odenkirk throws first pitch at Winnipeg Goldeyes game
Hollywood actor Bob Odenkirk – best known for his role as Saul Goodman in television series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – threw the first pitch before the Goldeyes took on the Sioux City Explorers.
Edmonton
-
Days after wildfire evacuation ends, Jasper makes progress on path back to normal
The people of Jasper are making progress on getting back to normal after being allowed back to their town, cleaning their homes, re-uniting with neighbours and seeking insurance information.
-
Oilers trade Cody Ceci, 3rd-round pick to Sharks for Ty Emberson
The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday for defenseman Ty Emberson.
-
Edmonton Elks' Leake relishing his return to running back position
After spending much of his first two CFL seasons primarily as a kick returner, Javon Leake is back taking handoffs.
Calgary
-
Robbery suspect shot by police, ASIRT to investigate
ASIRT will be investigating after a Calgary police officer shot a robbery suspect.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warnings east of Calgary, late day thunderstorms possible across southern Alberta
Daytime highs are expected to exceed normal thresholds for most of Alberta on Monday as the tail end of a ridge of high pressure acts as the main weather maker early in the day.
-
Teamsters union serves 72-hour strike notice to Canadian Pacific Kansas City
The union representing thousands of workers at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says it has served a 72-hour strike notice to the railway.
Lethbridge
-
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
-
Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools trying to help students feeling the financial pinch
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
Toronto
-
Toronto ferry had no written procedures for safe docking speed, other 'safety deficiencies': TSB report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it found a number of safety deficiencies in its investigation into a Toronto ferry crash that injured 12 people two years ago.
-
Downtown Toronto intersection closed this week for construction
A busy intersection in downtown Toronto will be closed for one week starting Monday as the city starts the 'complete reconstruction' of the crossing.
-
Canadian families will receive the next Canada Child Benefit payment soon. Here's when
Families can expect the next Canada Child Benefit payment to land in their bank accounts this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Ottawa
-
North Stormont councillor facing possible sanctions for alleged drunk speech, physical fights with residents
Sanctions are being recommended for a councillor of an eastern Ontario township after he allegedly gave a speech at a community event while allegedly intoxicated and engaged in two separate physical fights with residents on the same day last year.
-
McDonald's looking to move into old Scotiabank building in Westboro
A McDonald's restaurant could soon be opening in Ottawa's Westboro neighbourhood.
-
14-year-old airlifted to hospital in off-road vehicle crash near Cornwall, Ont.
A teenager suffered serious injuries in an off-road vehicle crash east of Cornwall, Ont. over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Montreal officials knew water main was 'vulnerable,' analysis still underway
Montreal officials are continuing their analysis to find out what led to a major water main break that caused immense flooding just under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
-
Scattered thunderstorms, significant rain expected in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for the Greater Montreal Area.
-
Family reunification: Minister Marc Miller got the figures wrong
In recent months, Quebec has issued virtually the same number of immigration selection certificates in the family class as in the past, contrary to claims by federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s top doctor reminds parents to get kids vaccinated before returning to school
British Columbia's provincial health officer is reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on all their vaccines before heading back to school next month.
-
New study details what Tsleil-Waututh people of B.C. ate 500 years ago
Crafted from a food source that was abundant, varied and rich in nutrition, the diet that the səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) had prior to the arrival of settlers was worlds away from what it is now.
-
Children battling chronic illness get luxury rides to BC Lions game
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
Kelowna
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s top doctor reminds parents to get kids vaccinated before returning to school
British Columbia's provincial health officer is reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on all their vaccines before heading back to school next month.
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled at Vancouver Island University
A months-long pro-Palestinian encampment at Vancouver Island University has been dismantled following a court order, but protesters suggest more demonstrations could be on the way.
-
Children battling chronic illness get luxury rides to BC Lions game
More than a dozen children who have been diagnosed with chronic illnesses were given an unforgettable experience on the way to Sunday’s BC Lions game.
London
-
$100,000 camper and boat fire in east London
A fire in east London is being investigated as suspicious after crews responded around 6:30 a.m. A camper trailer and a boat were engulfed when crews arrived at 531 First St. and was quickly extinguished.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'Everybody was screaming': Multiple people sent to hospital after collision involving London Transit bus
Emergency crews are investigating after a London Transit bus carrying multiple passengers lost control on a rain-soaked Highbury Avenue.
-
Ministry approval given for new elementary school in Belmont
A new elementary school in Belmont is one step closer to reality. The Ministry of Education has given approval to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) to go to tender for the new facility.
Kitchener
-
Tornado in Ayr, Ont., classified as an upper level EF1
An investigation from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project has classified Saturday’s tornado in Ayr, Ont., as an EF1.
-
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a Cambridge shooting.
-
Child, 7, struck by vehicle that fled the scene: Guelph police
Guelph police are looking to identify a driver that they say struck a 7-year-old child with their car before fleeing the scene on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Man, 45, killed in single-vehicle crash on Skead Road in Sudbury
A 45-year-old man was killed Friday night when the pickup truck he was driving on Skead Road hit the guardrails and plummeted down the embankment.
-
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced
Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.
-
Sudbury driver charged with careless driving causing death in fatal Hwy. 144 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a 20-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving causing death and stunt driving after a person in a wheelchair was killed late last month.
Atlantic
-
Search underway for missing kayaker at Halifax’s Long Lake Provincial Park
A search for a kayaker who went missing in Halifax on Sunday is underway.
-
Sentencing hearing continues for youth charged in Halifax-area high school stabbings
The sentencing hearing for the youth charged with stabbing two staff members at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., resumed on Monday morning.
-
Barricaded person in Lower Sackville, N.S., in police custody
A person who was barricaded inside a home in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Sunday is now in police custody.
N.L.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to bring big waves, heavy rain to Newfoundland
An Environment Canada meteorologist says Newfoundland is expected to see big waves and downpours starting today as Hurricane Ernesto makes its way through the region.
-
Do you know this missus? Newfoundland folklore archive hopes to give women their due
The project of the university's Folklore and Language Archive aims to find the first names of women who contributed remedies, recipes and local beliefs, but were only credited as a 'missus,' with their husband's last name and often his first name or initials.
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.