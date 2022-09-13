Saskatoon police say car in morning crash had weapons inside

Two men are in police custody following a crash Tuesday morning.

According to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS), officers attempted a traffic stop around 7:45 near the intersection of Avenue I North and Howell Avenue.

The driver refused to stop and fled, SPS said in a news release.

Officers witnessed the car travelling at a high rate of speed into the intersection of 60th Street East and Faithfull Avenue where it collided with a semi-truck, SPS said.

A 30-year-old male driver and a 53-year-old male passenger attempted to flee the scene, according to an SPS. Officers arrested the pair without further incident, SPS said.

Medavie Health Services responded to the crash and treated those at the scene for minor injuries, SPS said.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen and a club, machete, fixed blade knife and shotgun ammunition were found inside.

A discarded shotgun had also been discovered near the intersection of 51st Street and Idylwyld Drive, according to SPS. Police believe the gun was thrown from the vehicle before the crash.

The two men are now facing a number of weapons charges. The driver has also been charged with dangerous driving, evading police and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Traffic restrictions were put in place as SPS conducted its investigation. The restrictions were lifted early Tuesday afternoon.