SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police and emergency crews were on scene after a head on crash in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive between College and Atrridge Drives. 

Traffic restrictions are in place according to police who called the crash "serious."

At least one person is suffering serious injuries, police said.

Circle Drive northbound lanes and a single lane of southbound traffic is closed, according to police

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

--More details to come.