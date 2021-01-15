Advertisement
Saskatoon police respond to 'serious' head-on crash on Circle Drive
Published Friday, January 15, 2021 3:31PM CST Last Updated Friday, January 15, 2021 4:04PM CST
A firefighter on scene at a head-on crash on Circle Drive. (Chad Hills/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police and emergency crews were on scene after a head on crash in the northbound lanes of Circle Drive between College and Atrridge Drives.
Traffic restrictions are in place according to police who called the crash "serious."
At least one person is suffering serious injuries, police said.
Circle Drive northbound lanes and a single lane of southbound traffic is closed, according to police
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
--More details to come.