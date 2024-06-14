Saskatoon police renew calls hoping to solve 22-year-old homicide case

Saskatoon police are renewing calls for information that could help them solve the historic homicide case of Donna Kasyon, which occurred more than 22 years ago.

During the early morning hours of June 15, 2002, officers responded to reports of an injured person on the 3100 block of Laurier Drive where they found 20-year-old Donna Kasyon. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Two days later, police’s major crime section confirmed her death was a homicide.

According to Saskatoon Police Service, Kasyon was last seen between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on June 14, 2002, on the 1900 Block of 22nd Street West.

Police were seeking information regarding her whereabouts during the time frame between the alleged sighting and the discovery of her body the following day.

After more than two decades, the investigation into Kasyon’s homicide remains open and police believe people may have information that would help them solve the 22-year-old case.

Those with information are asked to contact police.