SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police renew calls hoping to solve 22-year-old homicide case

    After more than two decades, the investigation into Donna Kasyon’s homicide remains open and police believe people may have information that would help them solve the 22-year-old case. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Police Service) After more than two decades, the investigation into Donna Kasyon’s homicide remains open and police believe people may have information that would help them solve the 22-year-old case. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Police Service)
    Share

    Saskatoon police are renewing calls for information that could help them solve the historic homicide case of Donna Kasyon, which occurred more than 22 years ago.

    During the early morning hours of June 15, 2002, officers responded to reports of an injured person on the 3100 block of Laurier Drive where they found 20-year-old Donna Kasyon. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

    Two days later, police’s major crime section confirmed her death was a homicide.

    According to Saskatoon Police Service, Kasyon was last seen between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on June 14, 2002, on the 1900 Block of 22nd Street West.

    Police were seeking information regarding her whereabouts during the time frame between the alleged sighting and the discovery of her body the following day.

    After more than two decades, the investigation into Kasyon’s homicide remains open and police believe people may have information that would help them solve the 22-year-old case.

    Those with information are asked to contact police.

      

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Putin outlines his terms for truce with Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to "immediately" order a ceasefire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News