Human remains found in North Battleford house fire identified: RCMP

The Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that human remains discovered following a house fire in North Battleford have been identified.

The remains were discovered after a three alarm firm destroyed the home located at 952 105th Street on June 17.

Saskatchewan RCMP say the remains were identified as belonging to an adult woman. Her family has been notified.

The discovery was made as part of a continued investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is continuing its investigation into the cause and origin of the fire with help from the RCMP.

The home is infamous for its connection to one of highest profile murders in Saskatchewan history.

The home, located at 952 105th Street in North Battleford, was where Tiki Laverdiere was confronted by Soaring Eagle Whitstone – a member of the West Side Outlaws street gang in May of 2019.

Laverdiere would be beaten and taken hostage and later brutally murdered at another location in the city.

A total of 10 people would eventually be convicted in her killing.