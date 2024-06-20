Saskatoon’s Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor represents Canada at Paris Paralympics

Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has been chosen to represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Wassermann has recently been named to Team Canada and will compete in the PR1 Men’s single event, according to a release from the Saskatchewan Rowing Association.

“It feels like a bit of a dream,” Wasserman said in the release. “My whole life I have wanted to be a professional athlete and compete against the best in the world. I’m extremely excited to have this opportunity to represent my club, Saskatchewan and Canada. I think this will be a great opportunity to learn and develop further.”

The now 24-year-old from Humboldt, Sask. was one of 13 survivors in the April 2018 crash that left 16 people dead after a semi ran through a stop sign and directly into the path of the team’s bus.

The crash left Wassermann paralyzed from the navel down.

Wassermann is a member of the Saskatoon Rowing Club. He joined the club as part of its introduction to adaptive rowing.

“We are extremely proud of everything that Jacob has accomplished and look forward to seeing him on the international stage,” Saskatchewan Rowing executive director Nicole Golden said.

Wassermann made 28 starts for the Broncos during the 2017-18 season, going 14-9-5 with 2.69 goals against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage. He made five more starts in the 2018 SJHL playoffs going 2-2-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .909 save percentage.

He was then named the 2018 SJHL’s rookie of the year along with Weyburn forward Cade Kowalski.

Wassermann also made two starts for the Regina Pats the same season going 1-1-0-0.

Para rowing will take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.

—With files from Drew Postey