Saskatoon’s Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor represents Canada at Paris Paralympics
Former Humboldt Broncos goaltender and bus crash survivor Jacob Wassermann has been chosen to represent Canada at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.
Wassermann has recently been named to Team Canada and will compete in the PR1 Men’s single event, according to a release from the Saskatchewan Rowing Association.
“It feels like a bit of a dream,” Wasserman said in the release. “My whole life I have wanted to be a professional athlete and compete against the best in the world. I’m extremely excited to have this opportunity to represent my club, Saskatchewan and Canada. I think this will be a great opportunity to learn and develop further.”
The now 24-year-old from Humboldt, Sask. was one of 13 survivors in the April 2018 crash that left 16 people dead after a semi ran through a stop sign and directly into the path of the team’s bus.
The crash left Wassermann paralyzed from the navel down.
Wassermann is a member of the Saskatoon Rowing Club. He joined the club as part of its introduction to adaptive rowing.
“We are extremely proud of everything that Jacob has accomplished and look forward to seeing him on the international stage,” Saskatchewan Rowing executive director Nicole Golden said.
Wassermann made 28 starts for the Broncos during the 2017-18 season, going 14-9-5 with 2.69 goals against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage. He made five more starts in the 2018 SJHL playoffs going 2-2-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .909 save percentage.
He was then named the 2018 SJHL’s rookie of the year along with Weyburn forward Cade Kowalski.
Wassermann also made two starts for the Regina Pats the same season going 1-1-0-0.
Para rowing will take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris.
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 140 athletes.
—With files from Drew Postey
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
'Supreme excellence': Trudeau, Hollywood stars honour famed Canadian actor Donald Sutherland
Family, Hollywood peers and other famous fans paid tribute to Donald Sutherland Thursday afternoon following news of his death, lauding the Canadian actor as a screen legend and a brilliant artist.
OPINION Before he made it on stage or in film, Donald Sutherland got his start in local radio
Donald Sutherland, who died at the age of 88, will be remembered for his prodigious acting talent. But as film critic Richard Crouse notes, a lesser known yet inspiring part of Sutherland's career is the time he spent at a local radio station in Nova Scotia.
New Canadian citizenship rules for those born abroad could be delayed until December
An unknown number of young people born abroad to Canadian parents could wait until at least December to be eligible for citizenship.
Skyrocketing rent: Some Canadians saying goodbye to half their paycheque
A significant number of Canadian renters are spending more than half their paycheque putting a roof over their head, according to a new Royal LePage report.
Vitamix recalls almost 570,000 blender parts
Parts of a pricey blender that can cost up to US$990 can cause deep cuts, Vitamix announced in an expanded recall Thursday — but don’t expect a refund.
Rebel News claims ownership of van under investigation by Toronto police hate crimes unit
Rebel News has claimed ownership of a cube van in Toronto seen displaying videos of Muslim people in an incident that politicians, community leaders, and police have since deemed as Islamophobic.
Islamic holiday celebration in Montreal park draws ire from secularists
Images shared on social media of Muslims praying together in a Montreal park have sparked controversy in the province. Members of the city's Muslim community gathered earlier this week to celebrate Eid al-Adha, a holiday to mark the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
