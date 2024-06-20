'It's not safe': Residents of Saskatoon seniors complex feeling like prisoners in their own home
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
"I feel for the seniors who are in their sunset years here," resident Janet Oglestone said. "This is how they are living. They stay locked up in their rooms. They don't want to come out. Never do they come out during the evening. They fear for their lives"
People living at the Scott/Forget Towers say in January new residents began moving into the 55 and older residence meant for seniors with lower incomes.
What followed was meth use, drug deals in stairwell, poop smeared on the buttons inside the elevator, and fires set in common areas. Residents say finding weapons and cockroaches isn't their idea of retirement.
"It's not safe," resident Marge Carson said. "I wouldn't wish anybody to live here."
Many residents say they feel unsafe and can hear fights happening through the walls. Others say they feel like prisoners in their own home, helpless against the sudden rise in drug use and problematic behaviours.
Carol Koffler lost two brothers and a nephew to addiction. After four years there, she said she's worried and afraid to live at the Scott/Forget Towers as the issue is "getting worse." She went to go inside her car one night when the son of one of the residents which she assumes struggles with addiction was outside the building.
"He was so sketched out. His eyes were bugging out," she said. "Even when I talk about it now, I shake because I suffer with PTSD. So this has set my PTSD off."
Some residents have taken it upon themselves to form a "safety squad" in response to keep note of people's experiences and report them to the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, which oversees the facility, or police—who have been called to the residence at various hours of the night multiple times, according to residents.
"We were a community back then. We're not a rehab center," Ogletree said.
Meara Conway, the NDP social services critic, said the province has a track record of treating seniors like this.
Last fall, seniors in an apartment in Moose Jaw raised extremely similar concerns, including poop being smeared in the elevator.
"They don't have a plan, and that's part of the issue. They're in crisis mode," Conway said.
"I think this is just a response to how do we how do we get people into units without thought."
Roger Parenteau, the executive director of housing with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, said none of the residents at Scott/Forget Towers are people with complex mental health or addictions needs.
"We haven't purposely placed individuals at this project that have complex needs. They are individuals that qualify for the social housing program," he said.
He did not say if there was a recent change in programming or approvals or explain why there was a sudden shift in resident behaviour.
He said, like anyone else living there, residents are required to provide income and asset information along with references from previous landlords. Applicants are then prioritized for social housing based on suitability, adequacy , and affordability.
"It's to be determined whether it's individuals that are actually tenants or if they're individuals that are our friends or family of these tenants," Parenteau said.
That is another concern of residents. They say many young people are living in the building even though it's against the rules to have someone over for an extended period of time. They say these younger people are attracting more young people.
Parenteau security was added, a keyless door system was added to better monitor who is going in and out, and the housing corporation has also engaged in "tenant education" to ensure residents aren't inviting people into the building who aren't supposed to be there.
Some residents feel there needs to be more evictions and less education.
"We're living out our final days of life, and most of us just want a peaceful life. So to the Saskatchewan government, I'd say you better start looking at what you're doing to the seniors in the province, because this is just not right," Gaye Tough said.
Parenteau is encouraging residents to report any incidents to the Saskatchewan Housing Authority to help address safety concerns.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
American Airlines CEO says the removal of several Black passengers from a flight was 'unacceptable'
American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight.
'I expect more': NATO head on Canada's need to increase defence spending
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects more from Canada when it comes to defence spending.
Calls for change to B.C.'s child protection system after disturbing case of neglect
Is B.C.'s child protection system outdated and in need of a major overhaul? The province's representative for children and youth believes so, and that 'a new model' is needed.
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
Rapper Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication, trespassing early Thursday
American rapper Travis Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County Jail early Thursday morning, county jail records show.
Calgary mayor says Stampede opening day best-case scenario to fully restore water
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is committed to a plan to restore water services in early July but cautions it is possible there could be further delays.
Train collision in Chile kills at least 2 people and injures 9 others
At least two people were killed and nine others injured Thursday when a train full of passengers collided head-on with another train on a test run just outside the capital of Chile, where fatal railway crashes remain rare.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
One dead following Swift Current house fire
One person was found dead following a house fire in Swift Current late Tuesday night.
-
Sask. travellers can breathe easy after WestJet averts mechanics strike
Travellers using WestJet in Saskatchewan faced some uncertainty after the airline proactively cancelled flights across the country before reinstating many of them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE NOW
WATCH LIVE NOW More details coming on Manitoba landfill search
The Manitoba government will share more details on how they plan to search a landfill where the remains of two Indigenous women are believed to be located.
-
This Manitoba lake has been named one of the most beautiful in the world
A Manitoba lake has been given the prestigious title as one of the most beautiful in the world.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of Manitoba
Severe thunderstorms could be on the way to parts of Manitoba.
Edmonton
-
Man shot by officer at northeast Edmonton gas station had stun gun: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog is seeking witnesses to an officer-involved shooting in northeast Edmonton last month.
-
Festivals, sports and music: Here's what's happening in Edmonton this weekend
Thursday marks the official start of summer and Edmonton has plenty of events this weekend for people to enjoy.
-
Armed robbery thief sought by Edmonton police
Edmonton police are investigating an armed robbery from late May.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor says Stampede opening day best-case scenario to fully restore water
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is committed to a plan to restore water services in early July but cautions it is possible there could be further delays.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial hears of guns found in travel trailer near Coutts blockade
An RCMP officer has told a murder-conspiracy trial that several weapons were discovered inside a travel trailer parked near the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Lethbridge
-
Murder-conspiracy trial hears of guns found in travel trailer near Coutts blockade
An RCMP officer has told a murder-conspiracy trial that several weapons were discovered inside a travel trailer parked near the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
More students looking for summer jobs leads to competitive market
It wasn't long ago many businesses were struggling to hire enough people to meet their staffing needs...
-
Alberta seniors to get 25% discount on driver’s medical exam
Seniors in Alberta will get a break if they need a medical exam to renew their driver’s licence.
Toronto
-
TTC CEO Rick Leary announces resignation
TTC CEO Rick Leary says he will be stepping down from his position at the end of the summer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
'It is very serious:' TTC CEO concerned as subway trains on Line 2 approach end of design life
The aging subway trains used along Line 2 will be at the end of their design life in 2026 and the TTC is still short hundreds of millions of dollars that it will need to cover the cost of replacement vehicles, CEO Ricky Leary is warning.
Ottawa
-
Family of woman injured in Embrun, Ont. fatal crash discusses death of her fiancé and unborn baby
Bailey Chagnon's family has been by her bedside in hospital ever since a crash last Friday southeast of Ottawa left her severely injured and claimed the life of her fiancé and unborn child.
-
Mayor criticizes decision to close Pimisi Station to O-Train riders on Canada Day
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe is criticizing the decision by security officials to limit access to the O-Train Pimisi Station on Canada Day, insisting the decision is "about traffic flow" to the events at LeBreton Flats and not capacity issues at the station.
-
Western Quebec School Board closes schools during heatwave with just days left in school year
A dozen schools in western Quebec are closed Thursday as a result of excessive temperatures and a lack of air conditioning.
Montreal
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several regions in Quebec as heat warnings remain in effect for much of the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
Quebec health minister predicts another 'difficult' summer in hospitals
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is predicting another 'difficult' summer in the province's hospitals due to staff shortages and vacations.
Vancouver
-
Overpass on Hwy. 1 damaged after being struck by truck
The B.C. government is investigating yet another overpass strike, the latest occurring along Highway 1 through Surrey this week.
-
Body recovered after house fire in Abbotsford, B.C.
One person is dead after an early morning house fire Thursday in Abbotsford, B.C.
-
Sewer repairs underway in Vancouver's Olympic Village after streets flooded
Emergency repairs to a sewer main in Vancouver's Olympic Village are underway after streets were flooded Thursday morning.
Kelowna
-
Kelowna RCMP release sketch of suspect who attempted to sexually assault stranger
Police in Kelowna have released a suspect sketch in hopes of locating the man who attempted to sexually assault a stranger on a walking trail earlier this month.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Poor use of B.C. taxpayer dollars or necessary health-care expense? Critics slam secrecy and soaring costs
A day after CTV News was first to report British Columbia’s health authorities have more than doubled their payments to for-profit staffing agencies, there’s growing outrage at the taxpayer dollars going to a “parasitic industry.”
-
Body recovered after house fire in Abbotsford, B.C.
One person is dead after an early morning house fire Thursday in Abbotsford, B.C.
-
Feds delay B.C.'s open-net salmon farms closure until 2029, offer five-year renewals
With entrenched views on all sides of the salmon-farming debate in British Columbia, the federal government cast the issue five years down the road on Wednesday, saying aquaculture must move to land by 2029.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
Heat warning persists into first day of summer
Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
Kitchener
-
Happy ending for dog found in outhouse holding tank in Guelph, Ont.
Cleo the dog has a new home after it was found starving and covered in human waste at a conservation area in Guelph, Ont.
-
Guelph, Ont. high school choir sings at Foreigner concert
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
-
Landowners protest at regional headquarters over Wilmot land deal
About two dozen people gathered outside of the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Wednesday evening, to protest the region’s controversial bid to acquire 770 acres of Wilmot farmland.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. neighbourhood evacuated after live explosive devices from the Second World War found
There were some tense moments in northern Ontario on Wednesday after several Second World War-era explosive devices were found earlier this week.
-
Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction
An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
Atlantic
-
More high temperature records break Thursday in the Maritimes
As the unseasonable heat and humidity continues, more daily high temperature records are being broken in the Maritimes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian acting legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88, son Kiefer says
Donald Sutherland, the New Brunswick-born acting legend with the distinct baritone voice and prolific stage and screen career that inspired sons Kiefer and Rossif to pursue the craft, has died.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for wanted man who may be armed
The Nova Scotia RCMP says there is a heavy police presence in the Musquodoboit Harbour area as they search for a man on a provincewide warrant who may be armed.
N.L.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
Hundreds of people had a white-knuckle drive through a sky-splitting lightning storm Wednesday night after an out-of-control wildfire forced them to leave their homes behind in central Labrador.
-
Residents ordered to flee central Labrador town as wildfire rages nearby
An out-of-control wildfire forced officials to order residents to flee their homes in the central Labrador community of Churchill Falls on Wednesday evening.