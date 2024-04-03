Saskatoon police release photos of suspect in bear spray attack

Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly man in an east-side parking lot on Sunday.

Police have released photos of the suspect they say was involved in the attack.

On Sunday at about 3:10 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 Block of 8th Street East, where they found a 71-year-old man who had been bear sprayed and had his vehicle vandalized by an unknown person, police said.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid-20s, around five feet, five inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

Police say he wore all dark clothing at the time of the incident and was with two other “persons of unknown descriptions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.