SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police release photos of suspect in bear spray attack

    Share

    Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly assaulted an elderly man in an east-side parking lot on Sunday.

    Police have released photos of the suspect they say was involved in the attack.

    On Sunday at about 3:10 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 Block of 8th Street East, where they found a 71-year-old man who had been bear sprayed and had his vehicle vandalized by an unknown person, police said.

    The suspect is described as a male in his mid-20s, around five feet, five inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

    Police say he wore all dark clothing at the time of the incident and was with two other “persons of unknown descriptions.”

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

    The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

    Mysterious N.L. shipwreck finally out of the water

    It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News