SASKATOON -- As the weather warms up and the sounds of revving engines start to drift through the night in some parts of the city, police say those with a need for speed — also need to follow the rules during the pandemic.

In addition to warning that speeding or driving without reasonable consideration for others, stunting, creating loud or unnecessary noise and speeding could easily net drivers hundreds, or even thousands in fines, police say they'll also be enforcing COVID-19 public health orders.

In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said it has received complaints this week regarding street racing and associated gatherings in parking lots.

"Eighth Street East and Spadina Crescent are the areas with the most activity," SPS said in the release.

Currently, no more than 10 people are permitted to gather in Saskatchewan.

"Non-compliance with the health orders and violations of traffic or criminal law can result in fines or imprisonment," SPS said.

Here's a full list provided by police outlining what could be in store for drivers who choose to ignore the rules:

Drive without reasonable consideration for others:

$580 on the first offence

$1400 on the second offence (and vehicle impounded)

$2100 on the third offence (and vehicle impounded)

Racing/Drive in a contest of speed - $205

Stunting - $150

Create a loud and unnecessary noise - $100

Speeding:

Tickets start at $170

If driving 35 km/h over the limit, tickets start at $538

If driving 50 km/h over the limit, tickets start at $809

Passing stopped emergency vehicle (emergency lights in operation) at greater than 60 km/h

Tickets start at $270

Criminal Code: