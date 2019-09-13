The Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners is looking to work with SGI to change the decibel limit for mufflers.

Loud, modified cars have been cruising up and down Eighth street for years, according to residents there, and police say the number of tickets is up for another year.

The number of tickets rose from around 100 in 2016 to 150 in 2017 and 175 last year, Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar said.

“We've already exceeded the numbers from last year here, and its early September.”

Forty-one per cent of tickets relating to noisy vehicles were written on Eighth Street and the surrounding areas, he said.

“It’s sort of part of the Saskatchewan culture, the Saskatoon culture that you go to Eighth street to show off your car.”

Brian Stephenson, owner of Performance Plus, says he has seen a lot more cars come his way for noise tests than in past years.

Most people in the Saskatoon car community obey the rules and respect safety requirements, though the odd one doesn’t, he said.

Stephenson and the police both say education is a big step in the process to eliminating the excessive noise.

Stephenson wants to encourage drivers and car enthusiasts to attend legal racing events and meet-ups instead of testing out their vehicles on city streets.

Tickets for noise violations in a vehicle could cost the driver $100 for the first offence.