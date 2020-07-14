SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police now believe the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found over the weekend was the result of homicide.

Patrol officers found Hailey Belanger-Weeseekase dead inside of a vehicle parked outside of an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive on Sunday, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

The officers were responding to a report of a deceased female inside of a vehicle, police said in a news release.

Police initially considered her death suspicious. After an autopsy completed Monday, her death is considered a homicide.

The SPS major crime section, forensic identification section and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating, police said.

SPS is asking anyone with information concerning Belanger-Weeseekase's death to contact police.