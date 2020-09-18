Advertisement
Saskatoon police looking for woman, 35, last seen Monday
Published Friday, September 18, 2020 4:35PM CST
Lea Ann Backlin. (Saskatoon Police Service)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a woman who may be in a vulnerable state.
Lea Ann Backlin, 35, has not been in contact with family since Monday afternoon and there are concerns for her safety, according to a news release.
Backlin is described as being five-foot-six and 120 pounds with long dark hair and dark brown eyes.
She has a nose and an eyebrow piercing on the right side.