SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a woman who may be in a vulnerable state.

Lea Ann Backlin, 35, has not been in contact with family since Monday afternoon and there are concerns for her safety, according to a news release.

Backlin is described as being five-foot-six and 120 pounds with long dark hair and dark brown eyes.

She has a nose and an eyebrow piercing on the right side.