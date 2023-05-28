Saskatoon police investigating suspicious death in Confederation Place

Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the Confederation neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Confederation Place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday with the report of an injured male, a Saskatoon Police Service news release says.

A 33-year-old man was taken to Royal University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, but he did not survive, police said.

Police have not described the nature of the man’s injuries or deemed it a homicide at this point.

Investigators from the major crimes and forensic identification sections are investigating.