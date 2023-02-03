Saskatoon police investigating after 18-year-old allegedly shot

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Serious Assault Unit is investigating after an 18-year-old was allegedly shot on Thursday.

Police responded to a call around 7 p.m. on Thursday in the 100 block of Avenue O South, an SPS news release said.

“Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening injury, consistent with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition,” the release said.

SPS said they don’t believe the incident was random but they have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.