Saskatoon police investigate after human remains found in Hyde Park

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating following the discovery of human remains in a Saskatoon park Monday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., police were called to Hyde Park where a passerby had reportedly located the remains, SPS said in a news release.

Officers and the coroners service are attempting to identify the person and determine the circumstances of death.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.