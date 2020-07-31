SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say hundreds of calls have come in since COVID-19-related restrictions first were put in place earlier this year.

Though police have received more than 600 complaints, no tickets have been issued "thanks to immediate compliance upon police arrival," Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a media release.

The release comes as the city heads into the August long weekend now under the fourth phase of the province's reopening plan.

Public health restrictions in place under Phase Four include limits on gatherings over 30 people except in instances where physical distancing can be maintained.

Police will continue with COVID-19-related safety protocols, such as only dispatching officers to high priority calls and dealing with calls deemed to be of lower priority by phone, SPS said in the release.

Call takers will also continue to ask COVID-19 screening questions when receiving calls for service.