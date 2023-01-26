Saskatoon police charge teens after car tires cut in university area

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged two 15-year-old boys after about 18 vehicles had their tires cut in the university area.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Colony Street early Thursday morning for reports of vehicle vandalism, an SPS news release said.

The duo was located nearby with bladed weapons, the SPS said. There were at least 18 vehicles with punctured tires but police said they believe there may be more.

The two now face 18 charges of damage to property and weapons-related offences.

One resident whose tires weren’t slashed called the crime awful.

“It’s horrible. I had my garbage cans burnt down just after I first moved here and was warned about some transient traffic making through the back alley,” Ian Parker told CTV News. “Lighting fires on people's garbage and everything like that. It’s brutal.”

Police have advised anyone who had their vehicle on Saskatchewan Crescent East, College Drive, Cumberland Avenue South or 14th Street East to inspect the vehicles for damage.

Anyone with vandalism to report or information about the incident is asked to contact SPS.