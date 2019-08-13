

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon Police Service is asking people to think before sharing social media posts causing "panic and fear" in the community.

"In some cases, they directly reference certain neighbourhoods, certain minority groups or certain industries. What’s troubling is that only a few of these posts actually had an accompanying official police report," SPS said in a Facebook post.

In the cases where all police have to go on is the social media post – which is often made with third- or fourth-hand information – significant time and resources go into trying to verify the incident, police say.

If officer can't make contact with the alleged victim, they try to contact the person who posted the information - and most of the time, they don’t have any information to add, leaving officers in a state of limbo, police say.

SPS issues nearly 1,000 news releases per year and would notify the public were there a public safety concern, the post says.

"As you continue to use social media, please think before automatically hitting ‘Share’. We do not need to cause unnecessary fear in our community, nor judgment of the people that live here."