Saskatoon police canine officers charged in dog bite incidents

A pair of Saskatoon police officers are facing assault charges in connection to two unrelated incidents involving police dogs.

The charges come after an investigation by the Provincial Complaints Commission (PCC), according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

“I want to ensure the public that while today’s announcement may be concerning, we have a very highly trained, professional canine unit,” police Chief Troy Cooper said in a news release.

“We must respect the court process while continuing to take every opportunity to both support our members and review responses to calls for service where use-of-force is required.”

Cooper is expected to speak with media Thursday afternoon.

The PCC began looking into the two incidents after formal complaints were filed. The charges were based on the recommendation of Crown prosecutors.

One of the officers charged with aggravated assault is a 13-year member of the SPS canine unit.

The officer is charged in connection with a July 12, 2019 incident where a police dog was used to take a suspect into custody following a vehicle chase.

The male suspect was treated in hospital for a dog bite, according to police. He was charged with possession of the stolen property and evading police.

A second officer, also a 13-year member of the canine unit, is charged with aggravated assault in connection to a June 1, 2020 incident where police responded to a reported break-in at a fenced compound.

A male matching the description of the suspect was seen running from the scene, according to police.

A police dog was used in the suspect's arrest and he was treated for a dog bite.

He was charged with break and enter, drug possession and breach of conditions.

The two officers will be assigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the court proceedings.

They are scheduled to appear in court May 18 at 2 p.m.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.