SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police arrest 18-year-old for using bear spray early Monday morning

    An 18-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested for using bear spray in an altercation in Pleasant Hill early Monday morning.

    Officers first noticed a group of people moving in a “suspicious manner” around 1:20 a.m. near 21st Street and Avenue U South, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

    The police plane watched the situation from above and saw a man deploy bear spray, so patrol officers moved in and found the suspect, who fled on foot.

    Officers were led to the suspect by a canine, who was arrested and treated for a dog bite by a paramedic at the police detention centre, police said.

    Police say they found bear spray in his possession.

    The 18-year-old faces charges related to resisting a peace officer, and possession and concealing of a weapon.

