SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon opens 24-hour public washroom in Pleasant Hill

    Share

    A 24-hour washroom trailer designed to alleviate the lack of public facilities in Saskatoon’s core is now open.

    Saskatoon city councillors unanimously approved a $700,000 investment to set up two temporary supervised washrooms in late May.

    The decision came in the wake of the summer closure of a warm-up centre at St. Mary’s Parish Hall and reduced hours at Prairie Harm Reduction that left nowhere for nearby homeless folks to perform basic personal care after 6 p.m.

    The city said the new trailer, located next to the Central Urban Métis Federation (CUMFI) office at 315 Avenue M South, will be open 24 hours a day as a pilot project until Oct. 31.

    The funding allocated for the trailer also covered the cost of a riverbank washroom location and expanded public access to drinking water.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Pizza Hut is offering a pizza box that folds into a table

    Pizza Hut is offering a special pizza box that turns into a miniature table with an order of a large regular-priced pizza in Dallas, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Orlando, Florida. Pizza Hut said it chose those cities based off a Penske Truck Rental list that ranked the cities among the country’s top moving destinations.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News