Saskatoon opens 24-hour public washroom in Pleasant Hill

A 24-hour washroom trailer designed to alleviate the lack of public facilities in Saskatoon’s core is now open.

Saskatoon city councillors unanimously approved a $700,000 investment to set up two temporary supervised washrooms in late May.

The decision came in the wake of the summer closure of a warm-up centre at St. Mary’s Parish Hall and reduced hours at Prairie Harm Reduction that left nowhere for nearby homeless folks to perform basic personal care after 6 p.m.

The city said the new trailer, located next to the Central Urban Métis Federation (CUMFI) office at 315 Avenue M South, will be open 24 hours a day as a pilot project until Oct. 31.

The funding allocated for the trailer also covered the cost of a riverbank washroom location and expanded public access to drinking water.