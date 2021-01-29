SASKATOON -- The suspect of a Saskatoon homicide was arrested by the United States Border Patrol while attempting to cross into the U.S. unlawfully on Jan. 23, according to Saskatoon police.

The Saskatoon Police Service Major Crime Section is working with authorities in an effort to have Afrah Ali returned to Saskatoon.

Ali is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Logan Nayneecassum.

The Ahtahkakoop First Nation man was killed at a restaurant in the city's Lakewood neighbourhood following a dispute between numerous patrons, according to police.

On Jan 23., Border Patrol received trail camera notification indicating three subjects dressed in camouflage and dark clothing carrying black backpacks were crossing the border from Canada into the United States in the area of West Kootenai, Montana, according to an affidavit from a border patrol agent contained in a criminal complaint filed in U.S District Court for the District of Montana.

It says ,two border patrol agents then found a dark-coloured Nissan Sentra with temporary tags on West Kootenai road leaving the area where the three subjects had crossed, the affidavit said.

After a pursuit,the Flathead County Sheriffs Office and Montana Highway Patrol brought the car to a halt using an immobilization device about four miles from Whitefish, Montana.

In the floorboards, police found pills, marijuana and electronic devices in plain sight, according to the affidavit.

Ali’s identity - his full name is Afrah Ahmed Abdi - was confirmed through fingerprint records.