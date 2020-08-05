SASKATOON -- Krysta Shacklock’s five-year old daughter Casey would’ve started Kindergarten at Brevoort Park School in the fall.

But because she was diagnosed with a cancer similar to leukaemia when she was three, the start of her educational journey is not going to be what she thought.

Especially in a pandemic.

“That's been our reality over the past two years is just doing everything we can to protect her," Shacklock told CTV News.

She said it's been a battle with extensive chemotherapy treatments and a road to remission in a very short amount time.

Now, the province’s safe schools plan provides little safety for students like her daughter, she said.

“The province’s plan has no feeling of protection. It's very reactive."

She was disappointed when she heard the plan - which doesn’t include masks at first. She said there's no concrete plan in place or funding given to ensure that immunocompromised kids like Casey will be safe.

Each compromised student will be evaluated individually at the school level, according to the Saskatoon Public Schools Director of Education Shane Skjerven.

"There might be some situations where parents, families and staff determine that it’s best for the child to be in school so then we'll do everything to keep the child safe with addition precautions,” Skjerven told CTV News.

Shacklock said she's not faulting the schools or school board for the province’s flawed plan.

"The Education Act says that every citizen should have safe access to education in the province and as (Education Minister Gord Wyant) said, education is holistic and not just academic."

She said she's not resting until her daughter can attend school.

She wrote to the province in July and hasn't heard back yet. She also started a petition which has 1,400 signatures so far.