Saskatoon Meewasin byelection: Voters head to polls

Polling stations are set to open Monday morning for the final day of voting in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection.

Polls will be open in the constituency between 9 a.m and 8 p.m.

Five candidates are vying to replace former NDP Leader Ryan Meili who resigned at the end of the last legislative session.

According to Elections Saskatchewan, 2,575 votes were cast during five days of advance polling.

That represents a significant uptick from the last byelection held in the constituency in 2017, where 1,737 votes were cast in advance polling.

Voters are required to bring ID to their polling place, with more than 50 forms of identification accepted.