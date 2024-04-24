Saskatoon man turned himself in after violent stabbing

SASKATOON
    A 25-year-old Saskatoon man faces charges in relation to a stabbing that left a 34-year-old man in hospital on Tuesday.

    Officers were called to the 200 Block of Avenue H South over an altercation between two men around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    The two men were gone by the time police arrived, but officers later located one of the men in the 900 block of 22nd Street West.

    “Shortly after, the 25-year-old suspect turned himself into police who were attending to the victim. The suspect revealed two weapons in his possession before being taken into custody,” police said.

    As a result, the suspect was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

    The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition, police said.

