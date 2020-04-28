A 28-year-old man accused of second-degree-murder in the death of 32-year-old Robin Godfrey in April 2019 has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Jamie Terrance Halkett’s pre-trial was scheduled to begin at Saskatoon Provincial Court on April 27, but his defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said Halkett pleaded guilty to manslaughter before any evidence was presented.

Police found Godfrey shot dead in an apartment courtyard in the 200 Block of Avenue K South on April 20, 2019. Godfrey’s death was the city’s third homicide of 2019.

According to Parole Board of Canada documents Halkett had 27 prior convictions to this incident. The parole board stated Halkett was known to be involved with two street gangs and a high-ranking member in one of them.

In the months leading up to Godfrey’s death, Halkett was out in the community in a residential treatment program, which was set to run to Jan. 3.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest following a breach of his parole in 2019. The warrant was outstanding when Godfrey was killed.

Halkett is due back in provincial court June 3 for sentencing.