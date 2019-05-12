

CTV Saskatoon





A 45-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody and facing multiple charges after he assaulted police officers on Saturday night.

Police were called to a home in the 400 block of 5 St. east where a male was reportedly acting strangely. When they entered the home, the man approached the officers while swinging a weapon at them. They attempted to use tasers to detain the man, but they were ineffective.

The suspect is facing charges of failing to comply with a Conditional Sentence Order, carrying a concealed weapon and five counts of assault with a weapon.

He was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.